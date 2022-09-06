ZEE5 to premiere Marathi film ‘Timepass 3’1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:00 AM IST
NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., will stream Marathi film Timepass 3, on 16 September. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the third film in the franchise stars Prathamesh Parab and Hruta Durgule in lead roles. ZEE5 has streamed Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivili and Dharamveer in the past.