NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., will stream Marathi film Timepass 3 , on 16 September. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the third film in the franchise stars Prathamesh Parab and Hruta Durgule in lead roles. ZEE5 has streamed Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivili and Dharamveer in the past.

“In an effort to build a connect with Marathi audience, we have been focusing on acquiring Marathi films to cater to the rising demand for quality entertainment in local languages. After the success of Pandu, Zombivili and Dharamveer, we are happy to bring forth another mass entertainer, Timepass 3. The movie is a complete family entertainer with the perfect mix of humour, romance and drama and it will definitely appeal to the fanbase of the established and loved franchise," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages. All platforms have understood and recognised that if they need to be relevant across India, they will have to acquire as well as create original content for regional markets. Demand has led to the emergence of a new crop of actors and writers, too, are recognized better and given more time to develop material.