ZEE5 to premiere new Tamil series ‘Ayali’1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Produced by S. Kushmavathi’s Estrella Stories and directed by Muthukumar, the eight-episodic series stars Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Aruvi Madhan, Lingaa and Singampuli.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new Tamil original series Ayali on Thursday. Produced by S. Kushmavathi’s Estrella Stories and directed by Muthukumar, the eight-episodic series stars Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Aruvi Madhan, Lingaa and Singampuli in prominent roles.
