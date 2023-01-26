ZEE5 to premiere new Tamil series ‘Ayali’

The platform has witnessed a 92% increase in watch time with Telugu content topping the charts, Kalra had added. RRR (on ZEE5, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar), Karthikeya 2, Valimai and Bimbisara were watched the most and thrillers such as Vilangu and Recce have been well received along with comedies like Aha Naa Pellanta as well as Hello World. RRR, in fact, was the most popular film from India on Netflix globally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}