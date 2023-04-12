ZEE5 to premiere Punjabi film ‘Mitran Da Naa Chalda’ on 14 April1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Smaller regional film industries such as Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati are showing signs of recovery post-covid with small-budget movies.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Punjabi film, Mitran Da Naa Chalda starring Gippy Grewal, Shweta Tiwari, Tania, Raj Shoker, Renu Kaushal, and Anita Devgan among others, on 14 April. It has been directed by Pankaj Batra and written by Rakesh Dhawan.
