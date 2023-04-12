ZEE5 to premiere Punjabi film ‘Mitran Da Naa Chalda’ on 14 April

“Punjab is a significant market for ZEE5, and it is our endeavour to consistently increase our footprint in that market. Till now we have worked with most talented storytellers and presented content that is entertaining with notable performances to our audience. Mitra Da Naa Chalda is another entertainer with a socially relevant message. Our audience is always looking for good content and we are confident that this movie will satiate their appetite," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.