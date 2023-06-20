ZEE5 to premiere Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 11:11 AM IST
When released for Eid this April, the action drama had made Rs. 110.53 crore at the box office. It also features Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh and Jassie Gill. among others.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced the premiere of Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 23 June. The film directed by Farhad Samji also features Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles. When released for Eid this April, the action drama had made Rs. 110.53 crore at the box office.
