ZEE5 to premiere Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 09:10 AM IST
NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Karthikeya 2, a Telugu film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran on 5 October. The movie will premiere on the platform in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The mystery thriller that had released in cinemas this August had emerged as a surprise hit in the Hindi belt, making over ₹30 crore from the dubbed version.