ZEE5 to stream Marathi film ‘Vaalvi’
The platform has streamed Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivali, Har Har Mahadev and Timepass 3, in the past.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Marathi film Vaalvi, on 24 February. Directed by Paresh Mokashi, the film stars Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Anita Date-Kelkar and Shivani Surve in leading roles. The platform has streamed Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivali, Har Har Mahadev and Timepass 3, in the past.
