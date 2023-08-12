ZEE5 to stream Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Haddi’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST
The past few months have seen theatrical titles such as RRR and The Kashmir Files along with direct-to-digital movies like Mrs. Undercover and U-Turn debut on the service
New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced the direct-to-digital release of Haddi directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. It has been produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios.