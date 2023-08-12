New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced the direct-to-digital release of Haddi directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. It has been produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios.

“At ZEE5, we constantly strive to live up to our consumer's expectations. Our viewers love thrillers and crime-dramas with unique stories. 'Haddi' is one such story that delves into the heart of the country's dark criminal chain," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

This May, ZEE5 unveiled a slate of 111 subscription-driven titles to be released over the next 12 months. These will be produced in collaboration with companies such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule, among others. The platform had released over 90 titles last year too.

The past few months have seen theatrical titles such as RRR and The Kashmir Files along with direct-to-digital movies like Mrs. Undercover and U-Turn debut on the service. While not achieving the kind of growth seen during the pandemic, the platform ended 2022 with 119 million monthly active users globally (across AVoD and SVoD offerings) with double-digit growth in subscription and revenue.

The new slate includes series and movies across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi and Marathi languages.

The line-up features sequels of original series like Sunflower season two, Taj: Reign of Revenge, TVF’s Humorously Yours season three and Aam Aadmi Family season four, The Kashmir Files Unreported, Duranga season two, Mithya season two, The Broken News season two, Guneet Monga’s Gyarah Gyarah (11:11), Sudhir Mishra’s Crime Beat, among others.

