ZEE5 to stream new film ‘India Lockdown’ on 2 December1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new film India Lockdown on 2 December
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new film India Lockdown on 2 December
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new film India Lockdown on 2 December. A depiction of the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic on the people of India, it has been produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s P J Motions Pictures. It stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi.