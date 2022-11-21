ZEE5 to stream new film ‘India Lockdown’ on 2 December

To be sure, Hollywood has already experimented with massive-scale disaster movies such as Independence Day (1996), 2012 (2009), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and so on, besides of course Contagion (2011). Given the unending nature of the crisis, there is a fear that the films centered around corona will hit home too hard and will be difficult to absorb at a time when the world may not have completely trumped the virus. Many others emphasize on the unexplored, under-reported angles that will make for interesting stories.