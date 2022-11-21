Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
ZEE5 to stream new film 'India Lockdown' on 2 December

1 min read . 12:54 PM ISTLata Jha
The fil depicts the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic on the people of India

ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new film India Lockdown on 2 December

ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a new film India Lockdown on 2 December. A depiction of the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic on the people of India, it has been produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s P J Motions Pictures. It stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi.

The covid-19 pandemic may have locked the movie industry up at home for months on end but it has also provided fodder for several stories. While filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had released the trailer of his Telugu film Coronavirus, shot entirely during the lockdown, directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor are coming together for an anthology on the pandemic.

Director Anand Gandhi, known for films like Ship of Thesus and Tumbbad, is also working on a script that he says “will be set in a post-pandemic world.“ Media experts point to the poignant nature of the crisis that has taken over the globe for the past two years and emphasize that several human tales could emerge out of this.

To be sure, Hollywood has already experimented with massive-scale disaster movies such as Independence Day (1996), 2012 (2009), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and so on, besides of course Contagion (2011). Given the unending nature of the crisis, there is a fear that the films centered around corona will hit home too hard and will be difficult to absorb at a time when the world may not have completely trumped the virus. Many others emphasize on the unexplored, under-reported angles that will make for interesting stories.

