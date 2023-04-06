ZEE5 to stream new Tamil film ‘Ayothi’1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Movies in the four south Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will stream Tamil film Ayothi on 7 April. Produced by Trident Arts and written and directed by debutant R. Manthira Moorthy, the film stars M. Sasikumar, Preethi Asrani, Yashpal Sharma and Pugazh in pivotal roles.
