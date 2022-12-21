ZEE5 to stream Tamil thriller ‘Kaari’1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Movies in the four south Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms.
NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Tamil action thriller Kaari on 23 December. Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar, Kaari is written and directed by Hemanth and features M. Sasikumar, Parvathy Arun, J.D. Chakravarthy Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami, Redin Kingsley, Nagineedu, Ramkumar Ganesan, Samyuktha, Prem in prominent roles.