NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Tamil action thriller Kaar i on 23 December. Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar, Kaari is written and directed by Hemanth and features M. Sasikumar, Parvathy Arun, J.D. Chakravarthy Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami, Redin Kingsley, Nagineedu, Ramkumar Ganesan, Samyuktha, Prem in prominent roles.

“At ZEE5 our constant endeavour is to not only offer the best-in-class entertainment and premium experience to our viewers but also cater to a variety of audiences in their local languages. This Tamil action thriller is raw and rustic narrative that will keep the audience engaged," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

Movies in the four south Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing 10-25% to overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences and as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.

While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their home states, mass-market offerings starring actors like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix, for instance, drew an equal share of audience from outside India as it attracted from within the country. The Dhanush-starrer has been in the top 10 row in 12 countries outside India and has been number one in the top 10 row in seven countries, including India, Malaysia and the UAE. It was subtitled and dubbed in multiple Indian and other languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.