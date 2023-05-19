ZEE5 unveils slate of 100 plus titles2 min read 19 May 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The new slate includes series and movies across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi and Marathi languages.
New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has unveiled a slate of 111 subscription-driven titles to be released over the next 12 months. These will be produced in collaboration with companies such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule, among others. The platform had released over 90 titles last year too, a senior executive said.
