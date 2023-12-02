Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's 'WTF is' has emerged among the best podcasts on Apple's app this year.

Kamath's eight-month-old podcast ranked in the sixth spot on the Apple iPhone's Podcasts application. "WTF is" is a podcast series where Nikhil Kamath hosts friends and industry experts and holds casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations. The podcast covers a broad range of topics of particular current relevancy, including technology, social media, electric vehicles, gaming, philosophy, startups, venture capitalists, funding, investment, and more. The first episode of Kamath's "WTF is" was aired on 14 March on the Apple's Podcasts application and as of now 23 episodes have been aired on the platform. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath names three Bengaluru entrepreneurs who inspired him to donate majority of his wealth The young entrepreneur shared the achievement of his podcast on social media platforms. He wrote, "Change is the only constant in life. Adapt first, don't fight, all of life is transient, including your belief systems, and our authentic self today. Didn't think this would happen 8 months ago, but thank you all, here's hoping I remain relevant for a little longer until I don't". Kamath's "WTF is" podcast is also available on Spotify mucic application, as well as, on YouTube.

Kamath was recently named on the 17th edition of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list released on Thursday.

Asia's 2023 Heroes of Philanthropy: KP Singh, Nandan Nilekani, Nikhil Kamath

The unranked list "highlights business leaders who are donating from their fortunes and giving personal time and attention to their select causes", Forbes said.

Kamath joined the Giving Pledge initiative in June.

In his pledge letter, the 37-year-old co-founder of discount broking firm Zerodha wrote he is mainly interested in climate change, energy, education, and health as well as the foundation's mission to create a more equitable society.

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on rising EMIs, house prices, and what lies ahead…

Kamath's YouTube podcast series 'WTF is' has been giving away up to ₹10 million ($120,000) -- contributed by Kamath and business leaders who are guests on his show -- to a charity picked by audience members.

Kamath, who has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, plans to increase episode donations to ₹40 million, Forbes said.

