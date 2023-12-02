Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's ‘WTF is’ podcast ranks among best on Apple's app in 2023
Nikhil Kamath's podcast series 'WTF is' has gained popularity and ranked sixth on Apple's Podcasts application
Kamath's podcast covers a wide range of topics and has garnered attention on social media platforms.
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's 'WTF is' has emerged among the best podcasts on Apple's app this year.
Kamath was recently named on the 17th edition of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list released on Thursday.
The unranked list "highlights business leaders who are donating from their fortunes and giving personal time and attention to their select causes", Forbes said.
Kamath joined the Giving Pledge initiative in June.
In his pledge letter, the 37-year-old co-founder of discount broking firm Zerodha wrote he is mainly interested in climate change, energy, education, and health as well as the foundation's mission to create a more equitable society.
Kamath's YouTube podcast series 'WTF is' has been giving away up to ₹10 million ($120,000) -- contributed by Kamath and business leaders who are guests on his show -- to a charity picked by audience members.
Kamath, who has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, plans to increase episode donations to ₹40 million, Forbes said.
