‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and the cult of Bollywood’s multiplex films

“Whenever cinemas re-open, which they will at some point of time, there will obviously be a massive push for films that have held off for long. But after that, there will be a trough and a long period of time when there will not be any significant releases (because of halted production) and I think smaller movies need to work with the exhibition sector to utilize that time," filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, also president of the Producers Guild of India had said as part of a panel discussion on movie portal Film Companion last year.