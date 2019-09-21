'Gully Boy' features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt (IANS file)
Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ is India’s official entry to Oscars 2020

1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2019, 07:29 PM IST Lata Jha

  • 'Gully Boy' is the story of a young man from the Mumbai slums who uses rap music to break free from his circumstances
  • It had earned 134 crore in domestic box office collections upon release this February

New Delhi: Director Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in the foreign film category for next year. Co-producer Farhan Akhtar confirmed the news in a tweet.

India has submitted films for the foreign film category at the Oscars since 1957, a year after the incorporation of the category. The award is given annually by the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the US that contains primarily non-English dialogue.

In the recent past, India submitted films such as Village Rockstars, Newton and Barfi! to be considered for nominations, but only three films made it to the final list — Mehboob Khan’s Mother India (1957), Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan (2001).

Mother India was India’s first submission.

Gully Boy, the story of a young man from the Mumbai slums who uses rap music to break free from his circumstances, is loosely inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. It had earned 134 crore in domestic box office collections upon release this February.


