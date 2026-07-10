Govt tightens sale of liquid medicines with high alcohol content

New Delhi: The Centre has tightened the sale of liquid medicines containing high levels of alcohol, moving them into the restricted category to curb misuse, according to a health ministry statement.

Oral liquid medicines containing more than 12% ethyl alcohol and sold in bottles larger than 30 ml have been moved to the restricted Schedule H1 category. The products include cough syrups, and aromatic preparations such as tinctures of cardamom and ginger, tonics and other medicinal mixtures that were previously exempt from stricter sales controls under Schedule K.

With their inclusion under Schedule H1, these medicines can now be sold only against the prescription of a registered medical practitioner and supplied only through regulated pharmaceutical distribution chain, reducing the risk of diversion and misuse while preserving access for legitimate therapeutic use, the ministry said.

Also Read | Five common antimicrobials to carry new side-effect warnings

“In a significant step towards strengthening regulatory oversight and preventing misuse of medicinal products with high alcohol content, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has removed the existing exemption (under Schedule K) from licensing requirements for formulations containing ethyl alcohol,” the gazette notification said.

The decision follows consultations with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board and requests from several state governments to curb the misuse of these products.

The ministry said some formulations contain alcohol concentrations of up to 80-90%, "making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication.”

A draft notification in this regard was released for public comments in October 2025, and no objections were received.

Pharmacies will have to maintain stricter sales records, while manufacturers and sellers will be required to obtain licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Chemists and manufacturers have been given six months to comply with the new regulation before it officially starts.

The health ministry said that the initiative is “in line with the Government's continued efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for drugs, promote the rational and responsible use of medicinal products and safeguard public health.”

The tightening also comes amid rapid expansion in India's pharmaceutical industry which is projected to cross $60 billion in 2026. The market is expected to nearly double to about $130 billion by 2030, prompting greater emphasis on compliance, traceability and responsible use of medicines.

Also Read | India plans pharma packaging registry to curb fakes