Mint Explainer: Why are high cash-on-delivery rates a problem for IPO-bound Meesho?
While the share of cash-on-delivery orders has been declining gradually, it remains alarmingly high despite a surge in digital payments in India thanks to UPI. Why is this a red flag and what is Meesho doing to address it?
For millions of Indians in small towns, e-commerce transactions are completed only once the product arrives at their doorstep as they typically choose cash on delivery (COD). For IPO-bound online marketplace Meesho, which has a strong presence in small towns, this is a clear red flag.