Meet the man behind the mega Kims deal

After his father’s death, Sahadulla considered returning to India, and doing something to transform healthcare in his hometown. “Where will I work if I return?" he asked his brother and Kims cofounder EM Najeeb, who was running a hospitality company, Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd, at the time. Najeeb promised to set up a hospital for Sahadulla. “I thought it was past time for the city to have a hospital good enough to accommodate doctors like him," Najeeb said in a recent interview. “From then on, building a good hospital so he can return became the family’s top priority."