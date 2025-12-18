India, the country with the most number of women in the world, is making a sure, even if slow, shift towards menstrual cups (m-cups), makers of such cups and a recent study has shown.

Primarily driven by cost savings in hygiene and ease of use, the increasing adoption of m-cups has an unintended outcome: a small dent in the staggering quantum of waste that India generates every year.

Some 12.3 billion disposable menstrual pads are used in India annually, according to NGO Menstrual Health Action for Impact, the majority of which are non-biodegradable. With such waste burden projected to reach 130,000 tonnes by 2030, policymakers have been pivoting to sustainable interventions.

A recent study by a government of India enterprise showed a single m-cup can replace approximately 810 disposable pads over five years, offering a massive reduction in landfill waste.

The study by HLL Lifecare Ltd, a public sector unit under the ministry of health and family welfare, has found that more than nine out 10 Indian women are ready to accept or switch to m-cups when counselled on their use and benefits. The study, published in November in the Elsevier – Dialogues in Health journal, was conducted under HLL’s Project Thinkal in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

The project aims to reduce India's escalating sanitary waste crisis while dismantling social taboos surrounding menstruation. [The name Thinkal, meaning “moon" in some Dravidian languages, plays on the historical practice of women using lunar cycles to track menstruation.]

Despite India having more than an estimated 355 million menstruating individuals, many millions face barriers to menstrual hygiene management. Factors coming in the way: inadequate access to safe absorbents, poor water and sanitation infrastructure, lack of disposal facilities, cultural taboos, and insufficient knowledge about menstruation. The latest National Family Health Survey, or NFHS, considered the gold standard among nationwide Indian consumption and lifestyle studies, shows one in two women still use cloth for menstrual hygiene. This data is from NFHS, 2019-21, the latest round to date.

The HLL survey covered 4,345 women and found that 91.5% were willing to use m-cups after attending an awareness session with a doctor. While such a high percentage of acceptance may reflect the educational and social development in the southern state, data from Project Thinkal that has covered over 500,000 women nationwide shows there is robust acceptance of m-cups elsehwere, too: Maharashtra reported 85%, Telangana and Jharkhand 80%, and Karnataka 75%.

These adoption rates, which experts said confirm that the 'green period' revolution is taking root nationally, dismantle the persistent myth that Indian women are uncomfortable with insertion-based products due to cultural taboos. While many beneficiaries were initially apprehensive about pain or the "virginity myth," the study showed that medical counseling effectively dispelled these fears.

Sales skyrocket in a fragmented market

The private sector mirrors this public sector success. The market is vibrant and competitive, populated by brands such as Pee Safe, Sirona Hygiene, Carmesi, Sanfe, Gynocup, Safecup, Trucup, and Asan, among others.

"In 2017, commercial period product penetration in India was just 17%, but today it hovers around 40%," said Vikas Bagaria, founder of Gurugram-based Pee Safe. “Historically a duopoly of two popular brands, the market is diversifying. While sanitary pads still dominate 92%, the non-pad category, including menstrual cups, has carved out an 8% share."



The market-leading brands in the pads market in India are: Whisper and Always of Procter & Gamble, Stayfree and Carefree from Johnson & Johnson, and Kimberly Clarke's Kotex.

Bagaria noted that monthly sales have surged from just 2,000 pieces pre-covid to over 50,000 today adding that women see value in a sustainable product usable for five years offering 12-hour freedom. "It provides incredible ease of use—women can pee, poop, and even swim without removing it. High adoption is among athletes, medical professionals, and defence personnel."

He also highlighted the generational shift: "Unlike previous generations hindered by myths surrounding virginity, Gen Z and Millennials are finally moving past these taboos to embrace the change."

With the Indian m-cups market projected to grow from $38 million in 2024 to over $56 million by 2030, according to market researcher IMARC Group, the future of menstrual hygiene in India looks increasingly green, affordable, and comfortable. In percentage terms, the numbers are still tiny: the NFHS survey put m-cup use at 0.3%, while a local survey in Coimbatore last year put it slightly more at 1.3%.

Beyond convenience, the economic argument is compelling.

A monthly supply disposable sanitary pads costs ₹50 to ₹150, adding up to thousands of rupees over a few years. To be sure, there are government and NGO-run schemes that hawk six pads at ₹6 but their spread is limited. A m-cup typically comes at between ₹250 and ₹600 for budget-friendly options with premium brands such as Asan selling for ₹1,800 apiece. Since a cup lasts up to 5-10 years, it is a one-time investment that saves users significant money.

Deep Bajaj, co-founder of Sirona Hygiene, a market leader alongside Pee Safe estimated that his brand has helped over five million women switch since 2016. The value extends to the poor. "For daily wagers, it reduces monthly spend and stress," Bajaj said. The Sirona Foundation has educated 100,000 women and distributed 10,000 cups to the underprivileged. But, across segments, whether urban or rural, “awareness and handholding are what truly drive adoption," he added.

Natural progression but with caveats

Medical experts view this m-cups trend as an evolution in women's healthcare and personal hygiene even as they emphasize on its correct usage.

Social change is a long but significant journey, pointed out the head of one of India's largest hospital chains, herself a doctor. "Rural women moving from cloth to sanitary pads was the first step... Menstrual cups are the next step higher," said Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals. She emphasized that public incentives and education in this direction are vital. The Karnataka Government’s 'Maitri' scheme distributed free cups to 10,000 adolescent girls in its pilot phase, while Reliance Foundation’s "Simply Periods" initiative has reached over 3,000 athletes.

Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India said that the growing acceptance of m-cups in India illustrates once again that given accurate information women will choose the more sustainable option.

With a m-cup, a woman generates roughly 60 grams of non-biodegradable waste, which is a 99% reduction in the generation of total and non-biodegradable waste, Muttreja estimated. “Menstrual cups can help India achieve both its sanitation and environmental objectives," said the gender and reproductive health expert, adding myths and misconceptions around them are best dealt through community counselling and behavior change communication.

A doctor, however, had a word of caution of the use of m-cups. "Users must remove or empty them at the right time," said Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and IVF expert at New Delhi-based Nurture Clinic,. “I have seen cases where patients forgot to remove the cup until the next cycle leading to issues like infections. But when used correctly, they are a cost-effective, useful tool."

An menstrual care company head also pointed to the dangers of poor quality m-caps. “While prices range from ₹80 to ₹1500, we are seeing a flood of cheap Chinese copies versus patented designs. Due to the poor quality of these cheap variants, even doctors have started de-recommending cups as they can cause more harm than good to the body," said Sujata Pawar, founder, Avni Wellness.