Business News/ Industry / Mercedes, Audi witness record sales as festive season boosts demand for luxury cars

Mercedes, Audi witness record sales as festive season boosts demand for luxury cars

Livemint

Mercedes-Benz India expects record sales this year despite supply-chain disruptions affecting SUV production and availability.

Mercedes Benz, Audi witnessed record sales in festive season

With more Indians buying luxury cars this festive season, Mercedes and Audi witnessed record sales during the period of festive celebrations. The two luxury carmakers have dispatched record units this festive season.

After witnessing slow demand throughout the year, India's luxury car industry is optimistic about making some profit in the ongoing festival season, reported PTI.

From Onam to Diwali, this year's festive season was better for luxury carmakers compared to last year. Improved sales was led by boost in demand due to strong consumer sentiment, multiple new car launches, and an attractive portfolio, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director Santosh Iyer told PTI.

"We have seen record deliveries during Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali reflecting customer enthusiasm," he noted.

Positive industry outlook for 2024 amid risk of supply-chain disruptions

Mercedes Benz MD expressed his confidence on the industry for the rest of the year and said that his company will experience record sales this year.

However, supply-chain disruptions will continue to pose challenges for the industry, affecting the production and availability of SUVs, especially the GLC.

"We continue to have a positive industry outlook, expecting record sales this year. However, we forecast supply chain-related disruptions to continue in the coming months as well," he said.

