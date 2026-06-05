Fintechs intensify merchant push as payment aggregator market gets crowded

Salman SH
4 min read5 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Companies with annual revenue of ₹50-100 crore are emerging as a sweet spot due to high transaction frequency and relatively low market penetration.(iStockphoto)
Summary
Payment aggregators are pivoting from large enterprises toward startups and small merchants, as UPI's zero-MDR regime and saturated top-end competition erode simple transaction-fee models. 

The next contest in merchant payments is shifting toward startups, MSMEs, exporters, and importers, with payment aggregators such as Cashfree and MobiKwik moving more aggressively into that segment. Executives said the opportunity lies in companies with annual revenue of up to 50 crore and 100 crore, where smaller tickets are offset by higher frequency and deeper under-penetration.

The opportunity for payment aggregators in India is not in taking a percentage cut of every transaction. It lies in monetising merchant relationships through settlement tools, subscriptions, POS or device rentals, reconciliation, lending, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and, for cross-border merchants, FX and collection fees. RBI’s 2020 framework separated payment aggregators from payment gateways and made merchant acquisition and value-added services central to monetisation. In domestic online payments, standard card and gateway pricing is often around 1.5% to 2%, but realised yield is much lower once UPI zero-MDR, enterprise discounts and pass-through costs are factored in.

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The shift is playing out differently across the market's major players, such as Razorpay and Juspay. The former, which holds RBI licences across online, offline, and cross-border payments, is building what it calls a unified merchant stack rather than running separate businesses, while also tracking early-stage tech startups that would help it grow. Juspay, one of India's well-known payment firms, reported a record 514 crore in revenue for FY25, up 61% year-on-year, and swung to a 62 crore net profit, as daily transaction volumes went over 300 million and annualised total payments volume hit $1 trillion.

“The point is not to accumulate licences for the sake of it, but to build a unified merchant stack that can serve Indian merchants selling at home and abroad, while also enabling foreign merchants to accept payments from Indian customers,” said Rahul Kothari, chief operating officer at Razorpay.

Why the old business model no longer works

The intense competition comes at a time when IPO-bound PhonePe marked rising merchant payment volumes in its prospectus, and PayU reports that higher-margin SaaS and value-added services now contribute 34% of its payments revenue. With consumer-side monetisation constrained by regulatory caps on UPI, merchant relationships have become the primary battleground. There are strong chances that the winner, executives said, could be whoever can embed deepest into a merchant's support functions, not just the checkout page.

Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments, said the company works “across the full spectrum, from startups that are both funded and freshly incorporated to publicly listed companies and regulated companies,” but added that the real opportunity also lies in merchants still early in their growth cycle.

For a small merchant, Cashfree is mainly a payments and settlement tool, while Razorpay is a wider payment gateway along with other payment stacks, and then MobiKwik is a pure-play merchant payments solution.

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In an interview with Mint, Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer of MobiKwik, said the biggest opportunities for the company’s merchant business lie in D2C and quick commerce, where brands need a strong checkout layer with UPI, cards and smooth conversion.

India's payments market now has three layers. At the base are payment gateways, which provide the underlying technology. Above them sit payment aggregators, which sign up merchants and manage their funds. At the top is a newer category, orchestrators, which sit above everything else and help merchants connect to multiple payment providers through a single integration.

What the leading players are targeting

India’s outward remittances under RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme were $26.4 billion between April 2025 and February 2026, which is the best proxy for estimating the cross-border payments from India. At least 19 payment aggregators had received PA-CB licences by March 2026.

Speaking with Mint, Ishan Sharma, head of business development at Juspay, said Juspay’s merchant mix remains skewed toward larger, digital-first businesses, even as the company seeks to win promising startups early in their lifecycle.

Sharma said large merchants naturally contribute more Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), especially in online-first categories such as quick commerce, travel and hyperlocal services.

He argued that Juspay’s strength lies in building a neutral payment services platform, adding that “merchants increasingly want payment flows that feel native to their own product and UI, and Juspay’s strength is making the payments layer invisible to the end user.”

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Kothari said Razorpay is also tracking early-stage tech startups as a separate growth pipeline, beyond the usual enterprise-versus-SME lens. He said the company classifies merchants with monthly transaction volumes of roughly 25 lakh to 50 lakh as SMEs, with larger merchants above that threshold treated as a separate strategic cohort.

He said the fastest growth is coming from D2C, tech-led startups and travel, while competition remains intense in cross-border payments and D2C checkout.

Merchant monetisation, he added, is now layered rather than a simple take-rate play, with small merchants generating annual maintenance and technology fees, offline merchants adding device rentals, and larger merchants contributing through transaction-linked pricing and early-settlement charges.

Razorpay last reported a 65% jump in operating revenue to 3,783 crore in FY25, up from 2,296 crore a year earlier, while gross profit rose 41% to 1,277 crore from 906 crore. The company, however, posted a post-Esop (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) loss of 1,209 crore, largely due to restructuring, tax and redomiciling costs linked to shifting its domicile to India.

Key Takeaways
  • Small merchants, not corporates, are now India's most contested payments growth opportunity.
  • Transaction fees alone cannot sustain a payment aggregator's business model.
  • Juspay hit $1 trillion in annual payment volume and finally turned profitable.
  • Razorpay is building one connected platform using multiple RBI licences strategically.
  • UPI's zero-fee rule is forcing payment firms to aggressively diversify their revenue streams.

About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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