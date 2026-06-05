Fintechs intensify merchant push as payment aggregator market gets crowded

The next contest in merchant payments is shifting toward startups, MSMEs, exporters, and importers, with payment aggregators such as Cashfree and MobiKwik moving more aggressively into that segment. Executives said the opportunity lies in companies with annual revenue of up to ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore, where smaller tickets are offset by higher frequency and deeper under-penetration.
The opportunity for payment aggregators in India is not in taking a percentage cut of every transaction. It lies in monetising merchant relationships through settlement tools, subscriptions, POS or device rentals, reconciliation, lending, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and, for cross-border merchants, FX and collection fees. RBI’s 2020 framework separated payment aggregators from payment gateways and made merchant acquisition and value-added services central to monetisation. In domestic online payments, standard card and gateway pricing is often around 1.5% to 2%, but realised yield is much lower once UPI zero-MDR, enterprise discounts and pass-through costs are factored in.