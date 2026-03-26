Mint Explainer | Social media addiction ruling: What it means for Instagram, YouTube in India

Shouvik Das
2 min read26 Mar 2026, 05:47 PM IST
logo
India is the largest user base for Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.(ISTOCKPHOTO)
Summary
A California court’s finding that platforms are “addictive by design” could embolden regulators globally, just as India is weighing curbs on underage social media use.

A California court has delivered a significant ruling on Big Tech’s design playbook, finding that Meta Platforms and Google built features that foster addiction among young users. Beyond the $6 million penalty, experts say the finding could prove far more consequential, strengthening regulators globally who are already moving to curb how platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat operate, especially for minors.

With India weighing age-based curbs, the ruling could hasten a broader reset. Mint explains.

What did California’s ruling on Meta, YouTube really say?

On Wednesday, the California Superior Court held that Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and Google, which owns YouTube, deliberately built features that foster prolonged, compulsive use among children, contributing to mental distress and long-term harm.

The court flagged infinite scroll and algorithmic recommendations as core drivers of “addiction by design,” drawing parallels with tobacco companies. Both firms have disputed the verdict.

Also Read | AI at war: The guardrails debate—and India’s absence

Can’t technology firms simply move on from this setback?

Unlikely. The $6-million fine is negligible relative to the roughly $261 billion in annual revenue generated by Meta and YouTube, lawyers in India and the US said the precedent was far more significant than the monetary compensation.

After a definitive verdict calling social media applications addictive by design, Big Tech firms may be pushed to make significant changes around the world. The UK, Australia and India are already moving to restrict underage access to platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. Meta’s legal counsel is reportedly weighing its options.

Also Read | India’s data centre boom lights hope of over 100,00 new engineering jobs

How significant is India for Big Tech?

Critical. India is the largest user base for Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. As of October 2025, Facebook had 403 million monthly active users in India, Instagram 481 million, and YouTube 500 million, according to data from Statista. While revenue contribution is lower, the market is central to data, scale, and future growth, especially given India’s young user base.

Also Read | Why Nvidia is rewriting its trillion-dollar AI playbook

If the ruling was in California, will India really be impacted?

Yes. On 17 February, union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government was in talks with platforms to restrict social media use for those under 16.

On 6 March, Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government is working on restricting users under 16 from using social media, sparking questions on how the restriction will be imposed. A landmark court ruling against Meta and YouTube in their home market will only accelerate these restrictions worldwide.

What could change for social media?

The UK is running a nationwide survey to understand the ills of social media in underage individuals. Australia has already enforced a ban, while the European Union is also mulling a similar ban. Now, with the California order, Big Tech firms face the prospect of needing to open their proprietary algorithms up for audits, which they have long resisted on intellectual property grounds.

Meta may also have to pull back features such as auto-scrolling of videos, which may only make matters worse for them. However, the two tech giants are yet to announce any sweeping changes.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics