A California court has delivered a significant ruling on Big Tech’s design playbook, finding that Meta Platforms and Google built features that foster addiction among young users. Beyond the $6 million penalty, experts say the finding could prove far more consequential, strengthening regulators globally who are already moving to curb how platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat operate, especially for minors.
Mint Explainer | Social media addiction ruling: What it means for Instagram, YouTube in India
SummaryA California court’s finding that platforms are “addictive by design” could embolden regulators globally, just as India is weighing curbs on underage social media use.
A California court has delivered a significant ruling on Big Tech’s design playbook, finding that Meta Platforms and Google built features that foster addiction among young users. Beyond the $6 million penalty, experts say the finding could prove far more consequential, strengthening regulators globally who are already moving to curb how platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat operate, especially for minors.
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