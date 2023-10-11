Metals Sector Q2 Earnings Preview: Mixed bag performance likely, says Nuvama; prefers JSPL, Coal India
Q2 Earnings Preview: Lower costs for coking coal offset lower steel prices, leading to increase in Q2FY24 earnings for ferrous firms. Reduced base metal prices pressure nonferrous companies' EBITDA, but offset by higher volume and lower CoP.
For Q2FY24 (July–September), brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities forecasts "mixed bag performance" for the mining and metals sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message