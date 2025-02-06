Industry
The Met’s Indian affair: Iconic New York museum embraces India’s contemporary art boom
Summary
- New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has been collecting Indian art since 1891 and currently holds a wide-ranging collection spanning 2500 B.C. to modern times. The Met's current focus: India’s booming contemporary art.
New Delhi: New York’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art is deepening its ties with India’s booming contemporary art scene to add to its already vast collection of 4,000 pieces of Indian art.
