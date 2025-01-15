Industry
MHI planning new scheme for indigenous production of battery components
Summary
- The promising outcome of the PM e-drive scheme will ensure demand for batteries, as the adoption of electric vehicles rises.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is preparing a concept note to garner support for a scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of battery components, MHI joint secretary Vijay Mittal said.
