In 2021, the government incentivized indigenous battery manufacturing with a production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells (PLI-ACC).

Under this scheme, the government targeted indigenous manufacturing of 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity with a budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 crore. It has since approved incentives to various battery makers for a manufacturing capacity of 40 GWh.

The last approval came in September 2024, when the MHI cleared incentives worth ₹3,620 crore to Reliance Industries Ltd for manufacturing 10 GWh of battery capacity under the PLI-ACC.