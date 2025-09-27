Short stories, big players: Micro-drama startups brace as gaming giants move in
Sakshi Sadashiv 7 min read 27 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Startups delivering two-to-three-minute snackable episodes now face a new rival—gaming firms leveraging millions of captive users and gamified engagement to capture fleeting attention.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s micro-drama startups, racing to capture fleeting attention spans, now face their toughest competition yet as gaming giants enter the rapidly growing market.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story