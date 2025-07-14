Centre’s schemes to make micro and small businesses green find no takers: Less than 1% of funds disbursed
Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 3 min read 14 Jul 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Only 629 GIFT applications and four SPICE applications have been approved till June, data on the Union MSME ministry’s performance smartboard showed.
New Delhi: Central schemes to help Indian micro and small businesses turn green have found no takers, with less than 1% or only ₹7.23 crore of a ₹950 crore outlay disbursed so far.
