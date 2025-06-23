Micro-drama startups are vying with Reels and Shorts for screen time
A new wave of upstarts is tapping into a trend where viewers are snacking content in their short bursts of downtime. Micro-dramas, 2 to 3-minute serialized episodes packed with plot twists are vying for eyeballs that would otherwise be doomscrolling through Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts.
Manisha, a 37-year-old domestic worker, boards a local train every morning from Sion to Dadar in Mumbai—her short 10-minute ride serving as a sanctuary removed from the humdrum and chaos of the day. Like many urban Indians, her wait time is also her watch time. On her smartphone screen, between jostling elbows and station stops, she watches short-form videos—sometimes a quick reel, sometimes a bite-sized soap opera on YouTube. While Reels and Shorts dominate screen time during commutes and idle moments, the human pull towards compelling stories remains strong.