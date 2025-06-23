Micro-drama startups are vying with Reels and Shorts for screen time

Manisha, a 37-year-old domestic worker, boards a local train every morning from Sion to Dadar in Mumbai—her short 10-minute ride serving as a sanctuary removed from the humdrum and chaos of the day. Like many urban Indians, her wait time is also her watch time. On her smartphone screen, between jostling elbows and station stops, she watches short-form videos—sometimes a quick reel, sometimes a bite-sized soap opera on YouTube. While Reels and Shorts dominate screen time during commutes and idle moments, the human pull towards compelling stories remains strong.

“These few minutes are mine, I don’t have time for full shows," said Manisha.

This behaviour—short bursts of downtime spent snacking content—is precisely what a new wave of Indian startups is trying to tap into. Micro-dramas, 2 to 3-minute serialized episodes packed with plot twists and emotional payoffs, are vying for eyeballs that would otherwise be doomscrolling through Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts.

“We want to borrow time from Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts," says Kushal Singhal, founder of Flick TV, which recently raised $2.3 million in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. “Storytelling was missing in snackable time. Everyone was consuming reels and shorts, but they weren’t remembering them."

A Flick TV series packs 50–60 micro-episodes, each 2–3-minute long—designed to fit into commute windows, tea breaks, or lunch lulls. Inspired by China’s 3-7-21 content formula—scene changes every 3 seconds, hook every 7, and emotion shifts every 21—these bite-sized sagas aim to turn passive scrolling into active engagement.

While 70% of India’s video consumption now happens on mobile, attention spans have plunged. “We're adapting storytelling to fit the new attention window," says Singhal. “The audience hasn’t disappeared—they’ve just changed formats."

Unlike traditional user-generated content (UGC), these platforms focus on Professionally Generated Content (PGC) across genres like love, crime, heartbreak, and fantasy. The audience is largely commuters, shopkeepers, and housewives—people with “wait time," not “spare time."

Another entrant, Bullet, co-founded by Azim Lalani and backed by Zee Entertainment, is going even deeper beyond metros to tier-2 and tier-3 towns. Bullet is preparing to launch in seven regional languages across India.

“This is the same audience that used to watch 30-minute soap operas—now they want that in two minutes," says Lalani. Each Bullet story spans 60–100 minutes, with serialised episodes running between 60 and 120 seconds.

Moreover, Lalani emphasised their focus on culturally-resonant content. “We don’t want to show a lot of things which are not acceptable as Indian culture," he said.

Gamified mechanics let users unlock episodes via daily check-ins, referrals, and earned tokens. “It's not just content—it’s entertainment layered with game design, affordability, and personalization," Lalani explains.

Monetisation remains a challenge

Despite the promise that short videos hold, monetization remains the single biggest challenge for micro-drama platforms.

“Advertising is constrained by India’s low cost per mille (CPMs), and subscriptions rarely work for short-form content. Micro-payments may hold promise—but they remain unproven at scale," says Ashish Pherwani, partner, media and entertainment at EY India.

Advertising revenues alone may not be enough to sustain high-quality micro-drama production, he added.

Bullet and Flick TV both plan to experiment with micro-payment models—users can unlock episodes individually or opt into flexible subscription packs. Brand integrations and narrative-based product placements are also being explored as alternative revenue streams.

“There’s a belief that good content is platform-agnostic," says Pherwani. “But short-form alone doesn’t guarantee stickiness. You need compelling stories, not just format."

Newer entrants are building with a tech-first and data-backed approach. “The real moat is on the supply side: content velocity and hit rate," says Mayank Jain, principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, adding that this category won’t be built on branded talent or stars—it’ll be built on compelling storylines and high-volume original content.

Bullet is already building a Customer Data Platform (CDP) from day one to track viewer behaviour, content preferences, and monetisation trends. “Once you have this data, it will lead to better personalization and pricing strategies," says Lalani.

Format is the wrapper, story is the core

According to Tracxn data and Mint research, short-form video platforms in India are surging in 2025. Reel Saga, founded in 2024, has more than 50,000 downloads and raised $2.1M from Picus Capital. Flick TV crossed 50,00,000 downloads, while Reelies has downloads in excess of 500,000, more than 3,000 monthly content hours from 450,000 users, and viral hits like Contract Marriage with 3.5 million views.

Kuku TV, launched by Kuku FM in 2025, crossed 5 million beta downloads, offering 2-min vertical dramas powered by its 45,00,000 million paying audio user base.

However, industry veterans caution against chasing format fads. “Micro-dramas are not new—we’re just calling them something else," says Pherwani. “What matters is the story. A strong IP should be adaptable to any format—film, audio, series, or short," he added.

But even as platforms fight for seconds of screen time, the goal remains simple: deliver emotional payoff in the least amount of time possible.

As Lalani puts it, “It’s not spare time—it’s wait time. And that’s now becoming entertainment time."