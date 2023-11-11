Microfinance Institutions empowering women entrepreneurs amidst social challenges
MFIs in India have disbursed loans to millions of women, helping them start and expand their businesses.
RBI guidelines define microfinance loans as collateral-free loans given to households with an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh.
Ruchi Mittal, who runs Ma Bhagwati Enterprise in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, took her first-ever loan from Fusion Microfinance during the first wave of the Covid pandemic. “I took a loan of ₹25,000 at that time. This year, I reapplied for the loan to expand my business from plastic items like buckets, pots, and toys to taking a distributorship of Neha Mehandi." Mittal said she took the loan from Fusion Microfinance after recommendations from her friends who have also borrowed capital from the same firm.