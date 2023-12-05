Microfinance loans up 5.75% to ₹76,054 crore in Q2 FY2024: MFIN report
According to the MFIN Micrometer report for Q2 FY 23-24, India's microfinance loan portfolio stood at ₹3,76,110 crore as of 30 September 2023, serving 7.1 crore unique borrowers with 13.9 crore loan accounts.
Microfinance loans in India grew by 5.75% to ₹76,054 crore during the second quarter of FY 2024, industry data showed. Last year, ₹71.916 crore of loans were disbursed in the same period.
