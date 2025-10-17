The microloans driving India’s festive shopping—from smartwatches to protein powders
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 17 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Low-interest consumer loans are fueling India’s festive shopping boom, as Gen Z and young shoppers splurge on everything from luxury gadgets to daily-use goods. This, however, is raising concerns that growing small-ticket debt could see an increase in bad loans.
India’s festive season shopping spree this year is being driven not just by demand for luxury items like smartwatches and jewellery, but also by a surge in microloans powering purchases of less-expensive products such as protein powders and hair dryers.
