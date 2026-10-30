Microsoft voluntary exit offer for 60,000 employees: What are workers' rights in buyouts and legal protections in India?

Microsoft's decision to offer voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 employees across India, the US, the UK and Canada has brought employee rights and legal protections during workforce restructuring into focus.

The technology giant is looking to reduce costs and restructure its workforce as it adapts to the artificial intelligence (AI) era. The programme will cover eligible employees at the vice-president level and below in participating teams across the four countries.

According to people familiar with the terms, divisions such as Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance will participate in the programme. However, some employees working in data centres, sales, marketing, cybersecurity and quantum computing will be excluded.

In a note to employees, Microsoft's Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the programme would provide eligible workers with an opportunity to leave the company with support.

“This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support,” Coleman said.

A Microsoft spokesperson said employees accepting the offer would receive benefits similar to those provided under a standard severance package.

The development also raises questions about the legal safeguards available to employees in India when companies introduce voluntary separation schemes, particularly as businesses reassess workforce requirements amid growing AI adoption.

What are employees' legal rights under voluntary buyout schemes? Under Indian employment law, including the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and applicable state Shops and Establishments Acts, a voluntary separation scheme is valid only when it is free from coercion, undue influence or veiled threats of termination.

According to Adv. Varun Singh, Founder and Managing Partner at Foresight Law Offices, an employee's decision to accept a voluntary exit offer must be their own for the separation to qualify as genuinely voluntary.

Employees should therefore carefully examine the terms of a buyout offer before agreeing to leave. This includes checking the tax treatment of severance payments, restrictive covenants and liability waivers in the separation agreement.

Singh said employers are legally and contractually bound to settle employees' accrued entitlements transparently. These include gratuity, leave encashment, notice pay and provident fund dues.

Can employees challenge a forced voluntary exit? An employee who faces coercion or misrepresentation while accepting a voluntary separation offer can challenge the separation under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, before the appropriate forum, depending on the nature of the dispute, Singh said.

The distinction between a voluntary exit and a forced resignation is important when assessing the legality of a separation agreement. An employee's consent must be genuine, rather than the result of pressure or misrepresentation.

Employees should also review the conditions attached to the exit package, including any restrictions on future employment and clauses that waive potential legal claims, before signing the agreement.