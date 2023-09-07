Microsoft Will Use Carbon-Absorbing Rocks to Meet Climate Goals
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
SummaryA deal with Heirloom Carbon is one of the largest ever purchases of carbon-removal credits.
Most of the world’s efforts to remove carbon from the atmosphere use giant, vacuum-like devices that suck in air and isolate the carbon. Microsoft is funding a new approach that uses crushed-up limestone to achieve the same result.
