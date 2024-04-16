Industry
Mid-budget movies punch above their weight at the box office
Summary
- While variable pricing, including lower ticket rates for specific films or buy-one-get-one offers, has worked in favour of such titles.
New Delhi: Mid-budget movies, which had taken a beating after covid, are now back with a bang, if the impressive box office numbers of titles such as Crew, Shaitaan and Article 370 are anything go.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more