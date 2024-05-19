A three-pronged taskforce in the works to rein in digital ads running amok
SummaryThe ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and consumer affairs are joining hands to create a body to protect consumers from the dangers of misleading and fraudulent social media ads other digital promotions
NEW DELHI : Three high-profile ministries that oversee different aspects of social media advertising are joining hands to create a taskforce that can comprehensively crackdown on misleading ads and fraudulent schemes promoted on digital platforms.