Mid-tier IT firms reshuffle top brass to chase growth amid AI, tariff turmoil
Persistent Systems and at least seven of its peers earning less than $5 billion in annual revenue announced a dozen such leadership changes in less than 45 days. Analysts attribute these changes at mid-tier IT firms to their ambition to grow their business.
Persistent Systems Ltd named Jaideep Vijay Dhok as its chief operating officer for technology on Thursday, marking its third leadership change in as many weeks, to bolster its growth momentum. However, the country’s ninth-largest information technology (IT) outsourcer is not the only one to have made leadership changes in the recent weeks.
At least five of its peers earning less than $5 billion in annual revenue announced a dozen such leadership changes in total—ranking vertical heads and above—in less than 45 days. Analysts attribute these changes at mid-tier IT firms to their ambition to grow their business, with many of them luring top talent from their larger peers with proven skills and experience in scaling complex businesses.
These new appointments and exits at the nation’s mid-cap software services companies signal that they are looking to turbocharge growth at a time when generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and macro uncertainties are prompting their clients to carefully reassess their spending plans. This is because maintaining IT budgets gets tough when primary business itself is getting hampered due to tariff-related turmoil.
Sample this.
Dhok, earlier the senior vice-president and general manager for banks and financial institutions at Persistent, replaced Dhanashree Bhat, who resigned for personal reasons. He assumes the new role from 12 August. Bhat joined Persistent from Tech Mahindra Ltd in December 2023.