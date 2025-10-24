Military tech companies, long snubbed in Europe, are having a moment
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Oct 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Summary
Russia’s aggression and Trump’s re-election have prompted Europe’s startup scene to tackle defense, drawing U.S. investors.
LONDON—When Spotify founder Daniel Ek in 2021 announced he was investing more than $100 million in European defense-tech startup Helsing, musicians and streamers across the continent slammed the Swedish entrepreneur as a warmonger. People on social media called for Spotify boycotts.
