Mumbai: Dairy products like milk, khoya, cheese, and ghee have become the top targets of adulteration and counterfeiting in India’s FMCG sector. Counterfeiting reported a 2.5x jump to 187 reported incidents in 2025 from 2018, per the Aspa-Crisil State of Counterfeiting in India report.
Milk, dairy products take centre stage as counterfeiting soars in India
SummaryCounterfeiting in the dairy sector has surged since 2018, driven by complex supply chains and a massive informal market. Regulators are now pushing for stricter licensing and track-and-trace tech to mirror the success of the pharmaceutical industry.
Mumbai: Dairy products like milk, khoya, cheese, and ghee have become the top targets of adulteration and counterfeiting in India’s FMCG sector. Counterfeiting reported a 2.5x jump to 187 reported incidents in 2025 from 2018, per the Aspa-Crisil State of Counterfeiting in India report.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More