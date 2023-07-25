Milk procurement rises 5.6% YoY in June, says minister Rupala2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST
The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying does not regulate procurement and sale prices of milk in the country. Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces
New Delhi: Milk procurement rose 5.6% year-on-year in June, Union minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
