Milk procurement rises 5.6% YoY in June, says minister Rupala

The ministry is implementing several dairy development schemes to help improve milk production and to meet the increasing demand of milk and milk products in the country, including National Programme for Dairy Development, Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund, and National Livestock Mission. These schemes provide for assistance in terms of input services, disease control, breed improvement etc. apart from creation of dairy infrastructure to support milk market access, remunerative price amongst others, across the year which thereby help enhance the income of farmers across the country.