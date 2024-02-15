Millennials flock to ‘Ready-To-Move-In’ properties for high rental yields
Demand for Ready to Move-In (RTMI) houses in India has surged post-Covid as millennials seek high rental yields and reduced waiting times. NoBroker's annual survey revealed that 86% of landlords are looking to buy a second property for steady income.
India's real estate sector has witnessed a major transformation post-Covid pandemic with more millennials purchasing Ready to Move-In (RTMI) houses for high rental yields across metro cities.
