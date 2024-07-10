Miners cold to critical minerals prompt govt to rethink licensing
Summary
- The complexity of two separate licences has kept out giants such as BHP, Glencore and Vale from India's critical minerals sector. The last set of auctions found no or few bidders for the blocks on offer. A single composite licence is expected to attract more interest.
NEW DELHI : The Centre may issue so-called composite licences to find and extract critical minerals, in effort to end the fragmented nature of licensing, and tempt mining giants which passed up the blocks that went on auction last year.