Miners cold to critical minerals prompt govt to rethink licensing

According to Yogesh Daruka, partner, power & utilities and mining, PwC India, the government can look at offering a commute licence as well, which would allow the miner to transport the minerals or ore from the mine to its processing plant or refinery. “A commute license as such can enable streamlined transit of materials following the prescribed regulations around environment, safety etc. The coverage & conditions of a commute license can vary significantly across countries," Daruka said.