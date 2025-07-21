Hidden riches: India's bold move to unlock dormant mineral wealth
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 21 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
For long, critical minerals lay unearthed since miners weren't allowed to scoop out anything except what they were specifically allowed to. Now, things may be about to change.
New Delhi: As the race for critical minerals intensifies globally, India is looking to lift a long-standing restriction that bars miners from extracting any mineral other than the one they were originally licensed to extract, two people aware of the development said.
