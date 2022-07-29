Mining engineers body raises concern over 50% export duty on low-grade iron ore

“…We believe that imposition of export duty on Iron Ore especially low grade (below 58% Fe) will not lead to any steel price reduction in the country since low grade iron Ore is not feasible for utilisation in our country’s domestic steel operations unlike other steel-producing countries, which consumes low-grade iron ore below 58% Fe grade…There is no reason to restrict export of low-grade iron ore which can earn the massive foreign exchange and exchequer contribution for the country," said Joseph Coelho, Chairman- MEAI, Goa.

