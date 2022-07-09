Ministry of mines to organise 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals

The event will present new mine blocks to state governments and the ministry of coal. It will also provide incentive to state governments for successful auction and identification of blocks
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Mines will organise the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals on Tuesday in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Mines will organise the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals on Tuesday in the national capital.
The conclave will include conferring of national level award, Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar, to the best performing states in the field of mining, launch of three modules of Mining Tenement System (MTS), awards for 5-Star rated mines for the year 2020-21 and National Geo Science Awards-2019.
The conclave will include conferring of national level award, Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar, to the best performing states in the field of mining, launch of three modules of Mining Tenement System (MTS), awards for 5-Star rated mines for the year 2020-21 and National Geo Science Awards-2019.
The National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) will host a technical session and a session on automation in mining. CEOs of mining companies will attend the conclave and help brainstorm on important issues pertaining to the sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The event will present new mine blocks to state governments and the ministry of coal. It will also provide incentive to state governments for successful auction and identification of blocks.
The districts that are performing well under the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMF) will showcase their achievements. Digital kiosk showcasing exhibition on development of exploration and mining during the last 75 years will be on display.
Mining conclaves began in 2016 with the aim of providing a platform for interaction among stakeholders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be the chief guest. Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the one-day conclave in the presence of Minister of State for Mines, Coal and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Secretary Ministry of Mines, Alok Tandon and other senior officials of the ministry.