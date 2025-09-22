Mint Exclusive: Cipla MD Vohra likely to step down, COO Achin Gupta may take over
Jessica Jani , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 22 Sept 2025, 10:43 am IST
Summary
India’s third-largest drugmaker is headed for a top-level shake-up, with CEO Umang Vohra set to move out by March 2026 and COO Achin Gupta emerging as his likely successor.
India’s third largest drugmaker is headed for a management shuffle. Nearly a decade since he took on the position, Cipla’s managing director and global chief executive officer Umang Vohra, 54, is preparing to move out of the role by the end of this fiscal year, according to multiple people aware of the development.
